

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old woman is dead after she slipped and fell off an elevated portion of land near Etobicoke Creek in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the creek, south of Eglinton Avenue East in Mississauga before 3 p.m. for a report of a person who fell some distance and reportedly required rope rescue.

A large group of first responders arrived and attempted to retrieve her.

She was reportedly removed from the area but later pronounced dead.

Police later said the woman was walking along the Etobicoke Creek Trail, which runs north of the creek but south of nearby Centennial Park, when she lost her footing and fell.

Her identity has not been released.