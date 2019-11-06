

Lyndsay Morrison , CTV News Toronto





The GTA could be in for its first true taste of winter Wednesday night, and it could result in a tricky Thursday morning commute.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto Wednesday afternoon, warning of a possible messy mix of weather conditions through the night. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain, and will transition to snow in many areas as the temperature drops overnight.

Roads are expected to become icy or slippery as a result.

On Tuesday night, the City of Toronto sent out salt and brine trucks for the first time this season ahead of the wintry weather.

Many GTA motorists have been busy switching to winter tires this week. Drivers are being told to prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times through Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to be more intense well north and west of Toronto. Snow squall watches have been issued for places like Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound and London, with strong winds and local snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm possible through Friday.