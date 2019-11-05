

Lyndsay Morrison, CTV News Toronto





The first flurries of the season are in the forecast and the City of Toronto is preparing for potentially slippery roads.

The City said in a tweet salt brine will be applied to hills and bridges on Tuesday evening. It will be TO Winter Operations’ first outing for the 2019/2020 winter season.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of minus two degrees overnight with a wind chill of minus seven degrees, followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers changing to flurries late Wednesday afternoon. A 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers is possible Wednesday night.

Light snowflakes have been spotted around parts of the GTA in recent days, but no snow has accumulated yet.

It’s a different story in cities like Barrie and Kitchener this week, where a dusting to a couple centimetres of snow stuck to the ground before melting.

Drivers in Toronto are reminded to keep a safe distance behind the trucks.