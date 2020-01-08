TORONTO -- Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up $70-million richer after winning the biggest prize in Canadian history.

The Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Tuesday morning the winning ticket was sold in Brampton, Ont.

"We don't know who has the ticket," OLG spokesperson Dita Kuhtey told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. "As people come forward we will be able to share more information."

"A $70-million jackpot is even more than life changing, you can change many lives. It's all about making big dreams come true."

Kuhtey would not say exactly where the winning ticket was purchased but said the person who wins should make sure to sign the back immediately.

"It helps show ownership," Kuhtey said. "You also want to go to a retailor and get the ticket validated."

Six $1-million dollar prizes were also won in Tuesday's draw. The winning tickets were sold in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and Pickering.

Two tickets each worth $500,000 were sold in Niagara Falls and Perth County. Two tickets each worth $333,333,40 were sold in Richmond Hill and Toronto. Another two tickets each worth $197,679.90 were also sold in Brampton and York Region.

In 2015, the winning ticket of a $60 million Lotto Max draw was also sold in Brampton. At the time, it was the largest prize in Lotto Max history.

The OLG says since Lotto Max's launch in 2009, Ontario players have won over $5 billion. Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $33 million.

The winning numbers are 03, 08, 12, 14, 17, 18 & 29 Bonus 11.