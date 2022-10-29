Will it rain tonight? This is Toronto's Halloween forecast
Torontonians with Halloween plans on Monday might want to bundle up with a raincoat.
Today, Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of intermittent showers in the city, with a high of 11 C.
A fog advisory that called for “near zero” visibility was also issued earlier this morning but has since ended.
Tonight, the national weather agency is also calling for off-and-on showers and drizzle, with developing fog patches. The temperature is expected to hold stready at around 11 degress Celsius.
Other cities across the GTA, including Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, and Brampton, are also calling for a chance of rain throughout Monday.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Crowdshipping: Canadian company pays air travellers to transport cargo in luggage
Offering a cheaper way to send cargo by air, an Alberta-based company wants to pay travellers flying without checked baggage to transport packages using their luggage allowances.
Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming
In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc. joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of US$5.2 million.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Montreal
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.
London
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
Police report cyclist struck by driver 3x over legal limit
A cyclist in Sarnia is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car, according to police.
Home invasion investigation in Woodstock
Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.
Kitchener
Eastbound Hwy 401 closed after serious collision
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in several people transported to hospital.
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Ottawa
WATCH LIVE
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Windsor
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in
Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Rapper Ice Cube to perform at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced rapper Ice Cube will be performing next year.
Barrie
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
-
Young adult charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash
Police charged a driver with being intoxicated following a two-vehicle collision in Tiny Township.
-
A magical Christmasy tour through Oro World's Fairgrounds
50,000 lights will be placed this year throughout Oro World's Fairgrounds to create a mystical winter wonderland.
Atlantic
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Dalhousie students walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax walked out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
Calgary
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
Shots fired, vehicle crashes into planter during downtown drive-by shooting
Calgary Police Service members are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in the downtown core.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man’s death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Saturday.
Vancouver
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum beginning Monday
The public mischief trial for the embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., is expected to begin Monday.
-
B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis
B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.
Edmonton
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.