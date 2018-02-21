

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Wi-Fi access is finally coming to GO Transit vehicles but you may have trouble finding a train where you can connect at first.

Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry announced on Wednesday that Metrolinx will introduce Wi-Fi on two GO trains and four GO buses “as a first step towards” introducing the service on all of its vehicles.

The vehicles enabled for Wi-Fi access will have special signage so commuters know where they can and can’t connect.

According to a press release, Metrolinx is using the trial run to “examine service quality and collect feedback from transit users.”

News of the rollout comes after Metrolinx sought expressions of interest for a partner willing to fully equip GO vehicles with Wi-Fi service in June.

"Free Wi-Fi is a given as part of the customer experience. We have it in our stations, and this trial will lead us to bringing Wi-Fi to our buses and trains,” Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster said in a press release. “This will move us toward our goal of making transit an easier, more convenient and more enjoyable experience for everyone. And more great improvements are on the way."

Wi-Fi is already available at 64 TTC subway stations and plans are underway to make it available to riders in between stations as well.

A timeline has not been provided for when Wi-Fi will be available on all GO Transit vehicles.