Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
Monday saw the first major election of the race with five out of the top six polling candidates taking part. Front-runner Olivia Chow took heavy fire, but lobbed back answers to most of the questions which were aimed her way.
The first poll released since the debate seems to reflect a decent performance, with Chow maintaining her lead. But Ana Bailão has gained ground. The latest poll puts her at 21 per cent support, within nine points of Chow (30 per cent) among decided voters. That's a six point bump for Bailão compared to the last poll done by Mainstreet Research a week earlier.
Mark Saunders, who did not take part in the debate due to a conflict, dropped from 12 to 10 per cent support according to the poll, which surveyed 1,125 voters by phone May 16-17 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Josh Matlow stood in third spot, with 14 per cent support.
As things heat up the oddsmakers are getting in on the action, with betting platform FanDuel Sportsbook offering people a chance to place a wager on the outcome of the election.
According to FanDuel, the company is offering betting on the election as part of its “novelty betting” category to “help put probabilities against the everyday moments that people in Ontario care about.”
(People can also place bets on Victoria Day weather and the next Raptors head coach).
For now, the platform heavily favours Chow at -250, the equivalent of a more than 70 per cent chance. That means a person would have to wager $250 in order to win $100 betting on her, a difficult feat considering bets are capped at $100.
The book puts Saunders at roughly 5:1, Bailao at roughly 6:1, Hunter at 13:1 and Bradford and Matlow at 17:1. The long-shot odds are 50:1 for Kevin Clarke, the candidate who rushed the stage at Monday night’s debate, nearly tearing down the backdrop before he was ushered away by security.
FanDuel says it has seen “strong early interest” in the election so far (betting went live on May 8).
“Bettors are excited to be able to make their picks as to who next Toronto’s Mayor will be,” the company told CP24.com “We aren’t able to share specific data on the number of bettors but can say that the level of interest in the Mayor of Toronto is the highest of any of the novelty markets we currently have available.”
But anyone trying to read the tea leaves on the election from the FanDuel odds would be wise to use caution.
The odds on the platform aren’t so much predictive as they are designed to entice people to make wagers, according to James Bisson, editor-in-chief of Sportsbook Review, a sports betting information and analysis site.
“Generally, what they try to do is keep the candidates close together, they read the same news articles that we do, they watch the same TV shows and what happens is the trader for the site that's responsible for setting the odds will establish an initial market based on the information that he has.”
According to FanDuel, election markets are “somewhat similar to sporting markets” for formulating the odds.
“You can take data from polls, previous elections, sentiment within the community, trader opinion, as well as news stories, to determine the probability of a candidate winning, and then turn that into a numerical figure that a person can bet on,” company says.
From there, people who understand the political landscape better will start making bets and the platform will then shift the odds to limit the liability, according to Bisson.
“Political markets are genuinely quite fascinating,” Bisson says, adding that “there's always so much movement relative to sports, it doesn't take much to significantly move the odds for a candidate in an election market.”
He cites the 2020 U.S. presidential election for instance.
“Trump's number for example, was bouncing all over the place because sports books were trying to get people to bet on Donald Trump at different numbers because they were looking to balance liability,” Bisson says.
He says “the beauty of political markets” is that they move much more than sports markets ever could hope to because traders don't know as much about politics as they do about sports.”
That means that once a market opens, it tends to follow the money in terms of who is getting the most bets.
If you happen to be a political junkie and you think you have the election winner pegged, then you likely still won't be able to make a fortune. Bets are capped at $100 for novelty categories, FanDuel says.
While Bisson says he plans to place a bet on the election, he cautions that betting sites are “definitely not” the place to look if you're trying to accurately predict the outcome of an election.
“They are more a barometer of sort of public activities. So I wouldn't use them as polling data and they don't necessarily lean fully into polling data themselves while they're setting these numbers,” he says. “They're looking at balancing the amount of money coming in across especially the top candidates so that again, they can come out ahead.”
So where’s the smart money if you want to pick a winner for fun?
“My biggest suggestion when it comes to betting on political markets in particular is if you if you know who you like, look for value, not emotion or passion,” Bisson says. “So again, these numbers move all the time. I would just say keep a close eye on them. If you want the best number you might have to be patient so don't jump on a particular candidate now. Wait, see where the number goes.”
With a wide field of candidates and polls indicating that between a quarter and a third of voters are still undecided, it seems Torontonians are following the same advice when it comes to figuring out how to cast their ballots.
With files from Jordan Fleguel
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Why do so many businesses fail? Researchers say it’s a matter of industry timing
Although understanding industry norms and trends has long been held as a key to entrepreneurship success, social, economic, and technological changes make industry knowledge increasingly less relevant.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
Motorcyclist killed after hitting hydro pole near Quebec City
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, in the Quebec City region after hitting a pole. The exact circumstances surrounding his crash, at about 2 a.m., on Royale Avenue, are still unclear.
London
-
Three drivers caught going nearly double speed limit in London
London police charged three drivers with stunt driving over the last few days.
-
London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios
Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights stave off elimination with game 5 win
The series heads back to Peterborough Sunday evening for game 6.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family contact tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Downtown Kitchener apartment building fire draws large emergency response
A fire at a Kitchener apartment building saw a large emergency response to the downtown core.
Northern Ontario
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Victim impact statements heard in Renee Sweeney murder case
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home
A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.
-
A rainy Saturday in Ottawa but sunshine in store for rest of long weekend
There is some much-needed rain in the forecast for Saturday, but after that, sunshine reigns for the rest of the long weekend.
Windsor
-
Stellantis stalemate, growing 'code black' crisis in Essex County, and a freighter stuck in the Detroit River: Top Windsor stories this week
Most of construction has been halted at the new EV battery site while Doug Ford promises more provincial funding, the Town of Essex makes an urgent appeal to resolve healthcare gaps, and a freighter was stuck in mud in the Detroit River for most of the day. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Two Windsor-Essex patios ranked among top 100 in Canada
Two Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.
-
Windsor motorcyclists take part in 'Ride for Dad' for prostate cancer
Windsor motorcyclists are set to take part in the national, ‘Ride for Dad,’ to raise money and awareness about prostate cancer.
Barrie
-
Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2
A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
-
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.
Calgary
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
-
Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of uttering threats
Calgary police have issued warrants for a man related to uttering threats to women he met online.
-
Wranglers season comes to a heartbreaking close in overtime thriller in the desert
With their season on the line Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers came out with guns blazing. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Wranglers fell 6-5 in overtime to the Firebirds in a game played in Palm Springs, California.
Winnipeg
-
Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store
Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.
-
Winnipeg apartment block destroyed by fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled flames at Quail Ridge Apartment Homes in the 200 block of Quail Ridge Road Friday night.
-
Crown suggests medical exams done for sexual purpose in doctor's sex assault trial
Crown prosecutors questioned a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault, suggesting he was aroused while conducting an exam on a female patient – one of many exams they allege were done for his own sexual gratification.
Vancouver
-
Dispute over damage to designer purse settled by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has settled a dispute over a designer handbag – ordering one woman to pay another nearly $1,500.
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Long weekend travel sees few delays, ICBC warns drivers to slow down
Ferry passengers were pleasantly surprised that there was no traffic along the causeway in Tsawwassen.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.