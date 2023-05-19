What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day

May 2-4 weekend is right around the corner. Those coming back from the cottage this long weekend might want to stock up on what they need beforehand, as several businesses and services will be closed on Monday.

Here’s what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto this year.

VICTORIA DAY (MAY 22)

What’s open?

Alcohol

All Wine Rack street stores in Toronto will be open, with its Browns Line location running on a modified schedule from noon to 8 p.m.

Select Beer Store locations will be open. Customers can go online to review their local store’s hours.

Groceries

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pusateri’s Fine Foods at Avenue Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Yorkville Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

T&T Supermarkets, except some stores will close earlier than others. Customers are advised to go on the company’s website to check their store’s hours

Whole Foods from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping

CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Things to do

All Cineplex theatres run regularly

Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m.

CN Tower 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Transit

TTC routes will run on its Sunday schedules, but will start at around 6 a.m. Routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays will not run

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule

What’s closed?

Alcohol

Wine Rack locations inside grocery stores will be open depending on if the store they’re in is open

LCBO stores, though depending on the local municipality, some may be open

Groceries

Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, Shopper’s Drug Mart, Zehr’s) will be closed. Customers are advised to go online to see what their local store’s hours are

Services

Most banks

Canada Post mail delivery

Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada

Toronto Public Libraries

Shopping