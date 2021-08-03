TORONTO -- We all know that water’s important for us. Up to 60% of adult bodies are water, and we’re always told to drink lots of it to make sure we stay hydrated. But why is it extra important for us to drink more water in the summer, and how does drinking water help us in the hotter months?

Water is always critical for our health, but here are 3 reasons you need more of it in the summer heat:

HOT WEATHER

Across Canada, June through September are typically the hottest months, and the heat will always make you sweat, so you need to drink more water to replenish those fluids.

But with the recent heat waves in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, it’s even more important to drink additional water to keep you hydrated so you can stay healthy while enjoying the warm weather.

EXTRA PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

There’s no better time to get active than during the summer. Whether you join a recreational soccer league, spend time at the swimming pool, or even just running, you need to rehydrate and drink extra water before, during, and after you exercise.

SPENDING MORE TIME OUTDOORS

Aside from playing sports or getting active in the summer, we’re also outdoors more often as we go camping for the holidays or hike through provincial parks on long weekends. Being away from home means you need to plan ahead to ensure you have enough water available.

WHY IS WATER BETTER THAN DRINKS WITH ADDED SUGARS?

While other artificially-flavoured drinks might be more appealing in summer, when you’re rehydrating, nothing beats water.

Water helps regulate your body temperature, it protects your skin and other organs, lubricates your joints, and plays a key role in dissolving minerals and nutrients so your body can absorb them.

