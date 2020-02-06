TORONTO -- Hamilton police are searching for a white car believed to have been associated with a shooting that sent a seven-year-old boy to the hospital last month.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Gordon Street, near Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 after receiving reports for shots fired.

The following day, investigators told reporters that the boy was on the main floor of the home when bullets flew through a window from the backyard.

Three adults and another child were inside the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

The seven-year-old was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child’s condition has since stabilized, but police say he is still recovering from his injuries.

Police said that while they believe the home was targeted by the shooter, the child was an “unintended victim.”

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that the family of the boy has been cooperating with police, but “there has been varying degrees of cooperation from the other individuals in the residence at the time.”

“Police believe there are people who know what happened and continue to encourage those individuals to come forward,” investigators said.

Investigators have also released photographs of a white 2015-2017 four-door Chrysler 200 with a panoramic sunroof, saying they believe it to “have been associated with the shooting.”

Police said they believe there was more than one individual in the car and that the driver was waiting while the gunman fired into the home.

The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Gordon Street, south on Linden Street and west on Barton Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-3825 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.