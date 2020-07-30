TORONTO -- Come September, some secondary schools in Ontario will be operating with full-time attendance by students while others will be functioning on an adapted model.

The provincial government outlined which school boards will fall under which category as they released their back-to-school plan on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a breakdown:

Ontario boards with secondary schools operating on adapted model:

According to the province, the adapted model at these secondary schools will include class cohorts of approximately 15 students, attending on alternate days, or alternate schedules that would represent in-person attendance for at least 50 per cent of instructional days.

  • Toronto and Toronto Catholic
  • Peel and Dufferin-Peel Catholic
  • York and York Catholic
  • Durham and Durham Catholic
  • Halton and Halton Catholic
  • Waterloo and Waterloo Catholic
  • Thames Valley and London District Catholic
  • Ottawa-Carleton and Ottawa Catholic
  • Hamilton-Wentworth and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic
  • Niagara and Niagara Catholic
  • Greater Essex Country and Windsor-Essex Catholic
  • Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Counseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Ontario boards with daily attendance at secondary schools:

The province noted that secondary schools in these boards “typically have smaller enrolment.”

  • Algoma
  • Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic
  • Avon Maitland
  • Bluewater
  • Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic
  • Bruce-Grey Catholic
  • Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien
  • Conseil scolaire catholique Mon Avenir
  • Conseil scolaire catholique Providence
  • Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales
  • Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières
  • Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
  • Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord
  • Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario
  • Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario
  • Conseil scolaire Viamonde
  • North East
  • Grand Erie
  • Hastings and Prince Edward
  • Huron Perth Catholic and Huron-Superior Catholic
  • Kawartha Pine Ridge
  • Keewatin-Patricia
  • Kenora Catholic
  • Lakehead
  • Lambton Kent
  • Limestone
  • Near North
  • Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic
  • Northeastern Catholic
  • Northwest Catholic
  • Peterborough Victoria Northumberland & Clarington Catholic
  • Rainbow
  • Rainy River
  • Renfrew County and Renfrew County Catholic
  • Simcoe County and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic
  • St. Clair Catholic
  • Sudbury Catholic
  • Superior North Catholic
  • Superior-Greenstone
  • Thunder Bay Catholic
  • Trillium Lakelands
  • Upper Canada
  • Upper Grand
  • Wellington Catholic