TORONTO -- Come September, some secondary schools in Ontario will be operating with full-time attendance by students while others will be functioning on an adapted model.

The provincial government outlined which school boards will fall under which category as they released their back-to-school plan on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a breakdown:

Ontario boards with secondary schools operating on adapted model:

According to the province, the adapted model at these secondary schools will include class cohorts of approximately 15 students, attending on alternate days, or alternate schedules that would represent in-person attendance for at least 50 per cent of instructional days.

Toronto and Toronto Catholic

Peel and Dufferin-Peel Catholic

York and York Catholic

Durham and Durham Catholic

Halton and Halton Catholic

Waterloo and Waterloo Catholic

Thames Valley and London District Catholic

Ottawa-Carleton and Ottawa Catholic

Hamilton-Wentworth and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic

Niagara and Niagara Catholic

Greater Essex Country and Windsor-Essex Catholic

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Counseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Ontario boards with daily attendance at secondary schools:

The province noted that secondary schools in these boards “typically have smaller enrolment.”