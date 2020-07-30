Advertisement
Which Ontario boards will fully open secondary schools in September?
File photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
TORONTO -- Come September, some secondary schools in Ontario will be operating with full-time attendance by students while others will be functioning on an adapted model.
The provincial government outlined which school boards will fall under which category as they released their back-to-school plan on Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a breakdown:
Ontario boards with secondary schools operating on adapted model:
According to the province, the adapted model at these secondary schools will include class cohorts of approximately 15 students, attending on alternate days, or alternate schedules that would represent in-person attendance for at least 50 per cent of instructional days.
- Toronto and Toronto Catholic
- Peel and Dufferin-Peel Catholic
- York and York Catholic
- Durham and Durham Catholic
- Halton and Halton Catholic
- Waterloo and Waterloo Catholic
- Thames Valley and London District Catholic
- Ottawa-Carleton and Ottawa Catholic
- Hamilton-Wentworth and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic
- Niagara and Niagara Catholic
- Greater Essex Country and Windsor-Essex Catholic
- Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Counseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario
Ontario boards with daily attendance at secondary schools:
The province noted that secondary schools in these boards “typically have smaller enrolment.”
- Algoma
- Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic
- Avon Maitland
- Bluewater
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic
- Bruce-Grey Catholic
- Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien
- Conseil scolaire catholique Mon Avenir
- Conseil scolaire catholique Providence
- Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales
- Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Grandes Rivières
- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon
- Conseil scolaire catholique Franco-Nord
- Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario
- Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario
- Conseil scolaire Viamonde
- North East
- Grand Erie
- Hastings and Prince Edward
- Huron Perth Catholic and Huron-Superior Catholic
- Kawartha Pine Ridge
- Keewatin-Patricia
- Kenora Catholic
- Lakehead
- Lambton Kent
- Limestone
- Near North
- Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic
- Northeastern Catholic
- Northwest Catholic
- Peterborough Victoria Northumberland & Clarington Catholic
- Rainbow
- Rainy River
- Renfrew County and Renfrew County Catholic
- Simcoe County and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic
- St. Clair Catholic
- Sudbury Catholic
- Superior North Catholic
- Superior-Greenstone
- Thunder Bay Catholic
- Trillium Lakelands
- Upper Canada
- Upper Grand
- Wellington Catholic