Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the U.K.'s pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech, on May 10, 2022. (Dan Kitwood / Pool Photo via AP)

