Where to watch Game 2 of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff series

The Raptors are looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series with the 76ers after a tough loss in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Philly’s physical play saw the Raptors lose rookie of the year finalist Scottie Barnes and veteran forward Thaddeus Young to injuries during the 131-111 loss.

Barnes has been ruled out for Monday night’s game, while Young remains listed as doubtful. Gary Trent Jr. is also listed as doubtful due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

It will be a heavy lift for the Raps, who face a healthy 76ers roster, including 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey who put up a breakout 38 points in Game 1.

Here’s where you can catch the game in Toronto:

TAILGATE PARTY AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

Scotiabank’s “Jurassic Park” tailgate area is back. Fans will need to obtain free mobile passes to enter the outdoor space at Maple Leaf Square. Each guest can grab as many as four passes, made available 24 to 48 hours before each confirmed game. Doors open at 5:00 PM for Game 2.

You can get your passes here, depending on availability.

THE ALPINE

If you like basketball as much as you like craft beer and pretzels with cheese sauce, this is the place for you.

European-style eats reign supreme at this Junction watering hole and there’s no shortage of TV screens to catch the game.

Fans of the Toronto Raptors react during fourth quarter game action for round one, game one of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, against the Philadelphia 76ers, from outside Scotiabank Arena at "Jurassic Park" on Saturday, April 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

THE AVIARY BREWPUB

Located just south of Corktown in the city’s new Canary District, the aptly-named Aviary Brewpub is a mashup between The Dock Ellis (another sports bar in the city’s west end) and Longslice Brewery.

Swing by Monday night to take in Game 2 action while sipping on some locally-made beer.

THE BALLROOM

This downtown Toronto staple will be showing each game of the best-of-seven tournament.

What’s different about this spot is that it features a full-scale bowling alley that guests can book before or after the game.

ROUND THE HORN

Located on Roncesvalles Avenue in the city’s west end, this no-frills sports bar has as many TV screens as it does craft beer from Ontario. The space is on the smaller side, so be sure to get there before tip off to grab a seat.

BRAZEN HEAD

Typically filled with Toronto FC fans on game day, Raptors fans won’t be hard to find at this Liberty Village hangout.

Boasting an “elevated approach” to traditional Irish pub fare, this may be the only place in Toronto where you can chow down on an oxtail Irish stew while watching a Raptors playoff game.

HEMINGWAY’S

A Yorkville mainstay, this New Zealand-style pub features a heated rooftop patio and guests can actually enter for a chance to wing a Raptors jersey prize pack with the purchase of select items.

Make your reservation here.

You can also watch tonight’s game from the comfort of your own home on TSN 1, 3, and 4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m.