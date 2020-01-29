Where to go in Toronto if you are struggling with your mental health?
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020
TORONTO -- Here is a list of places where you can seek additional resources or assistance if you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health:
- Distress Centres of Toronto: The Distress Centre offers emotional support, crisis intervention, suicide prevention, and can connect people to emergency services.
- Gerstein Centre: This centre offers 24-hour community-based mental health crisis services.
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH): As Canada’s largest mental health teaching hospital and research centers, CAMH offers a number of services and programs.
- Telehealth Ontario: Anyone call call Telehealth Ontario for free health advice or information from a registered nurse.
- Mobile Crisis Units and Services: Employees with this unit will assess the situation over the phone or at a person’s home and provide immediate assistance.
- Warm Line, Progress Place: Progress Place offers a chat line where people can talk on the phone, over text or online with a peer support worker.
- Kids Help Phone: The Kids Help Phone provides 24-hour-a-day support for young people.
- LGBT Youthline: This hotline offers confidential peer support over the phone, text, or online chat.
- Good2Talk: This helpline provides confidential support to post-secondary students.
- Toronto Seniors helpline: 416 -217-2077
- Senior Safety Line : 1-866-299-1011
- TTC Crisis Link: The poster and payphone program encourages people contemplating suicide to use the payphone in waiting areas on each platform.
- SPIDER Program (Specialized Inter-divisional Enhanced Response)
- Victim Services Toronto
- Ontario Victim Services
- PFLAG: This organization offers monthly support meetings and one-on-one telephone support to Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ communities.
- Assaulted Women's Help Line: The helpline provides 24-hour support in more than 200 languages.
- 24/7 Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol and Ontario Problem Gambling Helplines
- Toronto Rape Crisis Centre: The Toronto Rape Crisis Centre has a 24 hour crisis phone line for survivors of rape and sexual assault.
- Crisis Outreach Service for Seniors (COSS)
- Human Trafficking hotline
- Services for seniors in Toronto
- Toronto Withdrawal Management System Central Access
Other resources:
- Family doctor and mental health professionals
- Mental Health Service Information Ontario (MHSIO);
- Ontario Self-Help Resource Centre
- Ontario Peer Development Initiative
- Canadian Mental Health Association
- Community Resource Connections of Toronto (CRCT);
- Local Health Integration Network
- CORE
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566).
If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.