TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Second doses are open to people who received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Saturday, July 17, 2021:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First and second doses of Pfizer available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal codes

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or while vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Moderna vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre (86 Blake Street)

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

No Frills (1150 Victoria Park Avenue)

Open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

Prairie Drive Park (70 Prairie Drive)

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of Pfizer vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

York Humber High School (100 Emmett Avenue)

Open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses available for those 12 years and older in any postal code

Second doses available for 12+ who live, work or go to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses for those 12+ who live, work or go to school in 'M' postal codes

Second doses for those 12+ who live, work or go to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (277 Front Street West)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

The Hangar (75 Carl Hall Road)

Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall)