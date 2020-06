TORONTO -- Speed enforcement cameras across Toronto will start automatically issuing tickets to drivers in the summer of 2020.

The city says 50 cameras have been installed on local, collector and arterial roads in Community Safety Zones near schools, with at least two in each ward.

Here are the locations:

• Ward 1: Royalcrest Road between Cabernet Circle and Leading Road

• Ward 1: Harefield Drive between Barford Road and Elmhurst Drive

• Ward 2: Renforth Drive between Tabard Gate and Lafferty Street

• Ward 2: Trehorne Drive between Duffield Road and Tallon Road

• Ward 3: Horner Avenue between Orianna Drive and Foch Avenue

• Ward 3: Chartwell Road between Badger Avenue and Larstone Avenue

• Ward 4: Jameson Avenue between Laxton Avenue and Leopold Street

• Ward 4: Close Avenue between Queen Street and King Street

• Ward 5: Bicknell Avenue between Juliet Crescent and Avon Drive

• Ward 5: Brookhaven Drive between Fox Point and Nordale Crescent

• Ward 6: Faywood Boulevard between Faith Avenue and Sunbeam Avenue

• Ward 6: Wilmington Avenue between Finch Avenue and Purdon Drive

• Ward 7: Derrydown Road between Killamarsh Drive and Catford Road

• Ward 7: Grandravine Drive between Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue

• Ward 8: Corona Street between Wenderly Drive and Claver Avenue

• Ward 8: Ridge Hill Drive between Old Park Road and Glenarden Road

• Ward 9: Caledonia Road between Rogers Road and Corby Avenue

• Ward 9: Gladstone Avenue between Cross Street and Waterloo Avenue

• Ward 10: Manning Avenue between Dundas Street West and Robinson Street

• Ward 10: Givins Street between Argyle Street and Bruce Street

• Ward 11: Lippincott Street between Vankoughnet Street and College Street

• Ward 11: Huron Street between Bernard Avenue and Lowther Avenue

• Ward 12: Atlas Avenue between Ava Road and Belvidere Avenue

• Ward 12: Brownlow Avenue between Eglinton Avenue and Soudan Avenue

• Ward 13: Prospect Street between Rose Avenue and Ontario Street

• Ward 13: Spruce Street between Gifford Street and Nasmith Avenue

• Ward 14: Chatham Avenue between Jones Avenue and Euston Avenue

• Ward 14: Morse Street between Queen Street and Eastern Avenue

• Ward 15: Bessborough Drive between Field Avenue and Sharron Drive

• Ward 15: Ranleigh Avenue between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road

• Ward 16: Gateway Boulevard between Don Mills Road (south intersection) Grenoble Drive

• Ward 16: Ness Drive between York Mills Road and Lynedock Crescent

• Ward 17: Elkhorn Drive between Whittaker Crescent and Hawksbury Drive

• Ward 17: Cherokee Boulevard between Pawnee Avenue and Shawnee Circle

• Ward 18: Patricia Avenue between Laconia Drive and Homewood Avenue

• Ward 18: Lillian Street between Abitibi Avenue and Otonabee Avenue

• Ward 19: Gower Street between Cedarcrest Boulevard and Dawes Road

• Ward 19: Barrington Avenue between Balfour Avenue and Doncaster Avenue

• Ward 20: Falmouth Avenue between Brussels Road and Ordway Road

• Ward 20: Birchmount Road between Kingston Road and Hollis Avenue

• Ward 21: Brimorton Drive between Hathway Drive and Neapolitan Drive

• Ward 21: Marcos Boulevard between Cicerella Crescent (east intersection) and Cicerella Crescent (west intersection)

• Ward 22: Beverly Glen Boulevard between Stonebridge Boulevard and Silver Spruce Drive

• Ward 22: Silver Springs Boulevard between Revlis Crescent (east intersection) and Revlis Crescent (west intersection)

• Ward 23: Crow Trail between Crittenden Square and Bradstone Square

• Ward 23: Alton Towers Circle between Goldhawk Trail (north intersection) and Goldhawk Trail (south intersection)

• Ward 24: Galloway Road between Lawrence Avenue and Weir Crescent

• Ward 24: Military Trail between Cindy Nicholas Drive and Bonspiel Drive

• Ward 25: Hupfield Trail between Glanvil Crescent (north intersection) and Glanvil Crescent (south intersection)

• Ward 25: Murison Boulevard between Breckon Gate and Curtis Crescent