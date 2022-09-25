What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election

BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. The former Treasury chief will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

5 things to know for Monday, October 24, 2022

Boris Johnson is no longer in the running to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, a Brazilian politician fires a rifle and throws grenades at police, and Canadians should be on the lookout for deceptive discounts this holiday shopping season. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Montreal

  • Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday

    The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon. The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) tosses a puck to the fans after defeating the Detroit Red Wings during third period NHL hockey action Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

  • Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal

    A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudiere region early Monday morning, provincial police said. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Epiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal,

  • Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'

    He spent much of his life homeless, and in his final years, Sean Abbott glued himself to a busy intersection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood. News of his death in late September sent shockwaves through the community. Many gathered for vigils, charity drives, and others shared stories online. Now, a month after his death, his memory is still alive for many who live in Montreal's west end, where he found his community.

