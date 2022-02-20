Family Day 2022 is on Monday and that means somes businesses and services will be closed.

The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a federal statutory holiday.

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.

What’s closed on Family Day?

Government offices

Banks

Most major grocery stores

The Beer Store

The LCBO

Library services

City services, including garbage collection

What’s open on Family Day?

Select grocery stores, with the possibility of reduced hours

Most major malls, with the possibility of reduced hours

Most theatres and museums

Most pharmacies, with the possibility of reduced hours

Transit

Indoor social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people in Ontario, while outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people. On Thursday, capacity limits in most settings where proof of vaccination is required were lifted. Theatres and sporting venues remain at half capacity.