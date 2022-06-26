What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022
Canada Day festivities will return in full force on July 1 after two years of closures and online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday will bring about a series of closures on Friday as government offices and businesses close to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
Here is what you need to know for this Canada Day:
Open
- Toronto Zoo
- Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6p.m.)
- Outdoor swimming pools
- Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Art Gallery of Ontario (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Rabba locations
- CN Tower (9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)
- TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service
- Go Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule
Closed
- Banks
- Most grocery stores (call ahead to make sure they are open or closed)
- Toronto Public Library branches
- City of Toronto community centres
- Canada Post
- Municipal and provincial government offices
- Most shopping malls
- St. Lawrence Market
-
