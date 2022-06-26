What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022

Canada Day festivities will return in full force on July 1 after two years of closures and online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday will bring about a series of closures on Friday as government offices and businesses close to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Here is what you need to know for this Canada Day:

Open

Toronto Zoo

Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Markville Mall (11 a.m. to 6p.m.)

Outdoor swimming pools

Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Art Gallery of Ontario (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Rabba locations

CN Tower (9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service

Go Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule

Closed