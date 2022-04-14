What's open and closed Easter weekend in Toronto and the GTA

Jessie Liningen, 8, opens an egg after an Easter egg hunt at The Olde World Village in Augusta, Mich., Saturday, March 26, 2016. (Chelsea Purgahn / Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Jessie Liningen, 8, opens an egg after an Easter egg hunt at The Olde World Village in Augusta, Mich., Saturday, March 26, 2016. (Chelsea Purgahn / Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die

The battered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces Sunday after seven weeks under siege, a development that what would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following Russia's failure to storm the capital and the loss of its Black Sea flagship.

Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia walk past damaged apartment buildings near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

On what is supposed to be Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the 'senseless' war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world, and cited the 'troubling' risk of nuclear warfare.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton