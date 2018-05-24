What's new on CraveTV, Netflix Canada in June
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:22PM EDT
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:
TOP PICKS
When fans of "Sense8" rallied around the cancelled Netflix series on social media last year, it pressured the streaming giant to acknowledge their call for closure. So instead of abandoning the unfinished storylines, producers committed to tying up the loose ends with a two-hour special. The series follows a group of people living in different parts of the world who discover their mental links make them unique, but also leave them vulnerable. "Sense8: The Series Finale" debuts on June 8.
Sizzling drama "The Affair" returns to CraveTV for Season 4 as its three lead characters spiral into their own tumultuous storylines and new relationships. But the past is never far behind if they can't separate themselves from it. Sanaa Lathan joins the cast as the principal of the charter school. "The Affair" continues on June 17.
Amazon Prime Video is putting its stake in the sand of professional volleyball courts with live streaming coverage of the 2018 AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour season. The company is offering live feeds of the New York City Open Gold Series (June 8-10) and the Seattle Open (June 22-24). Replays of the action are available in the library catalogue as well as 15-minute recaps of each day.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in June. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
June 1
About a Boy
Anaconda
Baby Mama
Barbie: Video Game Hero
The Bone Collector
The Boxtrolls
The Cave
Charlie Wilson's War
Cinderella Man
The Disaster Artist
Gridiron Gang
Hail, Caesar!
The Indian Detective (Season 1)
Jarhead
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Monster High: Electrified
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
The Mothman Prophecies
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Notting Hill
November 13: Attack on Paris (Season 1)
Panic Room
Savages
Sense and Sensibility
Stealth
W1A (Season 3)
Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story
June 3
Lady Bird
June 5
Delirium
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
Mr. D (Season 7)
June 8
Alex Strangelove
Ali's Wedding
All I See Is You
The Hollow (Season 1)
Marcella (Season 2)
Sense8: The Series Finale
The Staircase (Season 1)
Treehouse Detectives (Season 1)
June 11
Lights Out
The Shallows
June 12
Champions (Season 1)
June 14
Marlon (Season 1)
June 15
Lust Stories
Maktub
The Ranch (Part 5)
Set It Up
Sunday's Illness
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 6
June 16
Nostalgia
June 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez
June 18
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Season 1)
June 19
Kim's Convenience (Season 2)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
Brain on Fire
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Desolation
Kaleidoscope
Marvel's Luke Cage (Season 2)
Starbuck
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Gouts et les couleurs)
The Last Laugh
June 26
Ghostbusters (2016)
Secret City (Season 1)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
Bullet Head
Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Season 1)
GLOW (Season 2)
Harvey Street Kids (Season 1)
Kiss Me First (Season 1)
La Foret (Season 1)
Nailed It! (Season 2)
Paquita Salas (Season 2)
Recovery Boys
TAU
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Suburbicon
CRAVETV
June 1
Insecure (Season 1)
Wrecked (Season 2)
June 8
Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior
If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast
The Jim Jeffries Show (Season 2, Part 1)
Just Another Immigrant (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
Road to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
June 15
Hard Sun (Season 1)
June 17
The Affair (Season 4, new episodes weekly)
June 20
Masterchef Canada (Season 5)
June 22
Killjoys (Season 3)
Life Sentence (Season 1)
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (Season 5)
June 23
Love Means Zero
June 29
Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (Season 2)
Doctor Who Christmas Special: Twice Upon a Time
Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
June 1
All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Season 1)
Jay Leno's Garage (Season 3)
Gangstars
Real Madrid Campo de Estrellas (Season 1)
June 5
All Nighter
Carlawood (Seasons 1 and 2)
Blood Glacier
Baskin
Dracula
Dreams + Memories: Where the Red Fern Grows
From the Dark
The Northlander
Some Freaks
Total Wipeout (Season 5)
Vine Talk (Season 1)
You Bet Your Ass (Seasons 1)
June 8
AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour: New York City Open Gold Series
Lost in Oz (Season 2)
June 11
Tilt
June 13
Death Race 2
Daylight
The Eiger Sanction
Hop
The Interpreter
The Jackal
Johnny English Reborn
Out of Africa
Page Eight
Senna
The Skeleton Key
Vertigo
What Dreams May Come
June 15
Goliath (Season 2)
June 18
Blood and Glory
June 22
AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour: Seattle Open.
June 25
The Ashram
June 26
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Season 1)