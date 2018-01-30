What's coming to Netflix Canada, CraveTV in February 2018
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:12PM EST
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:
TOP PICKS
The final season of "Game of Thrones" is at least a year away, but newcomers to the series can start catching up on the epic drama with CraveTV. The first three seasons of the show -- based on the books of George R. R. Martin -- hit the streaming service on Feb. 16 while the rest of the episodes will be rolled out later this year. CraveTV will also start streaming all six seasons of HBO's "Girls" on Feb. 9.
One of the latest Netflix originals is "Altered Carbon," a sci-fi series based on the 2002 cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan. Starring "The Killing"'s Joel Kinnaman, the series is set more than 300 years in the future where a person's consciousness can be digitized and moved into another body. The show launches on Feb. 2. And on Feb. 7, a reboot of the lifestyles series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" -- later renamed "Queer Eye -- launches with five new gurus more than a decade after it went off the air.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in February. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Feb. 1
42 Grams
About Time
American Fable
Apollo 13
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Chef
Damnation (season 1)
The Danish Girl
Dynasty (season 1; new episodes weekly)
Friday Night Lights (movie)
Ghost in the Shell
How the Beatles Changed the World
How to Be Single
In Good Company
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Limitless
Lovesick
The Mermaid
Moon
Nightcrawler
The Nutty Professor
Oculus
Paint It Black
Powder (season 1)
Ray
Riverdale (season 2; new episodes weekly)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
S.W.A.T.
Secret in Their Eyes
Serie Noire (season 1)
The Strange Name Movie
Take Me Home Tonight
The Theory of Everything
The Transporter Refueled
Under Arrest (season 8)
Z Nation (season 4)
Feb. 2
Altered Carbon (season 1)
Coach Snoop (season 1)
Homefront
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (season 1)
The Mindy Project (season 6)
On Body and Soul
Feb. 5
24: Legacy (season 1)
Feb. 6
Black Lightning (season 1; new episodes weekly)
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Feb. 7
A Most Violent Year
Fun with Dick & Jane
Imposters (season 1)
Midnight Special
Queer Eye (season 1)
Feb. 9
Baywatch
Fate/Apocrypha (part 2)
First Kill
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
The Ritual
Seeing Allred
The Trader (Sovdagari)
When We First Met
Feb. 12
SAFE
Feb. 13
Trophy
Feb. 14
Greenhouse Academy (season 2)
Love Per Square Foot
Feb. 15
2 Guns
Deep Undercover Collection (collection 2)
Django Unchained
The Heart of Man
The Intouchables
Machine Gun Preacher
Re:Mind (season 1)
Snitch
Unleashed
The Vatican Tapes
Feb. 16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (season 6)
Everything Sucks! (season 1)
First Team: Juventus FC (season 1)
Irreplaceable You
Feb. 17
Blood Money
Feb. 18
The Final Year
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Feb. 19
Dismissed
Fullmetal Alchemist
Mama
Feb. 20
Bates Motel (season 5)
The Frankenstein Chronicles (seasons 1-2)
Feb. 21
The Bachelors
Forgotten
Feb. 23
Marseille (season 2)
Mute
Seven Seconds (season 1)
Ugly Delicious (season 1)
Feb. 26
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Begin Again
The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
The Rift: Dark Side Of The Moon
Winnie
Feb. 27
Derren Brown: The Push
iZombie (season 4; new episodes weekly)
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Feb. 28
Big Bear
Burnt
PAW Patrol (season 4)
CRAVETV
Feb. 2
The Beaverton (season 2, episode 12; new episodes weekly)
Becoming Warren Buffet
Deadly Women (season 5)
Facing Evil With Candice Delong (season 2)
Jeff Ross Roasts America
Jeff Ross Roasts Cops
Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live From The Brazos County Jail
The Trade (episode 1; new episodes weekly)
W5 (season 52, episode 13; new episodes weekly)
Feb. 4
Counterpart (season 1, episode 3; new episodes weekly)
Feb. 5
Star Trek: Discovery (season 1, episode 14; new episodes weekly)
After Trek (season 1, episode 13; new episodes weekly)
Feb. 7
Cardinal (season 2, episode 6)
The Launch: Director's Cut (season 1, episode 5; new episodes weekly)
Feb. 9
A Is For Apple (season 2)
Eddie Griffin: Undeniable
Flour Power (season 1)
Girls (seasons 1-6)
The Latin Kitchen (season 1)
The Royals (season 5)
Urban Vegetarian (season 1)
Feb. 10
Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars
Feb. 11
Our Cartoon President (season 1, episodes 1 and 2; new episodes weekly)
The Chi (season 1, episode 5; new episodes weekly)
Feb. 16
Fear Thy Neighbour (season 1)
Game Of Thrones (seasons 1-3)
Tanked (season 3)
True Crime With Aphrodite Jones (season 3)
U2: Live In London: The Director's Cut
Word Is Bond
Feb. 23
The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-up Gala
Adnan Syed: Innocent Or Guilty
Black Sails (season 1)
The Young Pope
Yukon Men (seasons 2-3)