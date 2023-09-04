What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty

Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton