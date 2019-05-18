

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





It is the first long weekend of the season and it should be a good one with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast, at least for the first two days.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C on Saturday and mainly sunny skies with a high of 25 C on Sunday. The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 19 C but there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know for the Victoria Day Weekend.

Open

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One Mall and Pacific Mall

All civic centres (from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on their holiday schedules

Closed

Government offices

Banks

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre

Events and road closures

A total of 26 different vendors will be participating in Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The south curb lane on Dundas Street will be closed between Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane to accommodate the event. The west curb lane on Victoria Street will also be closed between Dundas Square and about 250 feet south of the intersection.

The first ever Bathurst Street Festival is set for Monday in North York. The street will be closed between Wilson Avenue and York Downs Drive from 4 a.m. to midnight to accommodate the event.

Where to watch fireworks