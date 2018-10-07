

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





If you are planning a Thanksgiving feast for the holiday Monday, you might want to stock up on the stuffing and cranberry sauce in advance.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed:

What’s closed:

Banks

Government offices

Post offices

Most grocery stores

LCBO and Beer Store locations

What’s open:

Malls: Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Tourist attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower

A few downtown grocery stores, including the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Movie theatres

Many restaurants

Transit: