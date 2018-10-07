If you are planning a Thanksgiving feast for the holiday Monday, you might want to stock up on the stuffing and cranberry sauce in advance.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed:

What’s closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Post offices
  • Most grocery stores
  • LCBO and Beer Store locations

What’s open:

  • Malls: Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Tourist attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower
  • A few downtown grocery stores, including the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Movie theatres
  • Many restaurants

Transit:

  • The TTC will be operating on holiday service on Thanksgiving Monday
  • GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday