What is open and closed in Toronto on Remembrance Day 2018
People place poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 6:51AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 11, 2018 7:49AM EST
Remembrance Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 and although it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, there will be some closures as a result. Here is a list of what is open and closed in Toronto:
What is closed:
- Many banks will be closed on Sunday and Monday
- Government offices will be closed on Monday
- There will be no mail delivery by Canada Post on Monday
What is open:
- LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open at noon on Sunday
- Grocery stores and malls will be open
- Toronto Public Library locations will operate normally
- The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule but the TTC will bring all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Current and former members of Canada’s military are also permitted to ride for free on Remembrance Day.
- Tourist attractions, such as the Toronto Zoo, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the CN Tower, will also remain open