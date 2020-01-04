Most Torontonians have visited the islands across Lake Ontario at least once in their lifetime, but there are people who make that crossing every day.

They are the residents of Wards Island.

There are 262 houses on the island, which 675 people call home. These residents have to pay for their daily ferry rides and they do pay property taxes.

One of the biggest challenges, according to long-time resident Tony Farebrother, is to get services on the island.

“It;s really expensive to get a truck here over on a boat and so most of the companies do not want to come. We do our best to coordinate, if someone is getting an electrician to come, they tell everybody so we’ll book them because it makes it worthwhile.”

Another unique challenge is the absence of a store. There is no place to pick up butter or sugar or a quick snack.

But that’s where Garth comes in. He runs the Back Door bakery out of his kitchen. He bakes breads, cookies, lasagnas and sells them to his neighbours.

“I grew up here and I really want to give back to the community.”

The residents on the island say they really love the winter season because, after hosting 1.6 million visitors through the summer months, it feels like the island returns to them.

If you want to journey across the lake this winter, skating and cross-country skiing await. But, one tip—bring your own skates and skis.