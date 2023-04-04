What is April's 'Pink Moon' and how can you best see it in Ontario?
Stargazers in Ontario will have the opportunity to view April’s ‘Pink Moon’ this week.
According to The Farmers’ Almanac, the “mesmerizing” Pink Moon will grace the night skies on April 6.
The Pink Moon is a name for the full moon that occurs in April. This moon was named for the time of year it appears bringing spring blossoms – it doesn’t actually appear as a shade of pink.
“The name “Pink Moon” has long been associated with April’s full Moon as flowers begin to bloom, particularly moss pink or creeping ground phlox, which is one of the earliest and most widespread spring flowers,” the Almanac said.
Peak illumination is predicted to take place at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday. Although the moon will only stay in its true full phase for a fleeting moment, it will appear “full” to the human eye for up to three days, the periodical said.
WHY IS IT CALLED A ‘PINK MOON’?
The Pink Moon is named after perennial blooms, which occur during the same time of year.
“Perennial blooms are most often pink, but also have shades of purple and white,” the Almanac said, adding that the moon signifies a “welcome sign of spring.”
In Asia, particularly China, the periodical says this Moon is called the “Peony Moon,” as it is the season for those native flowers.
TIPS FOR STARGAZING
Astrophographer Trevor Jones, of St. Catharine's, Ont., told CTV News Toronto last month that, for ideal stargazing conditions, you’ll need to eliminate as much light as possible.
Jones has been photographing the night sky for nearly a decade, and recently captured shots of southern Ontario's rare Aurora Borealis display.
“The biggest thing you need is clear skies,” Jones said.
“You'll see much more if you're able to get away from the city lights and get somewhere a little darker,” he said.
Jones also recommends giving your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness.
“If you go straight outside, your eyes aren't going to be ready to see anything, so let your eyes adapt to the darkness for 25 minutes or so,” he said.
If possible, travelling to a dark-sky preserve – areas where light pollution has been nearly eliminated and residents can enjoy “celestial landscapes – will give viewers the best shot at a vivid show.
Canada has 13 federally-designated dark-sky preserves, areas where light pollution is kept to a minimum or eliminated completely.
PLACES TO STARGAZE IN ONTARIO
Ontario's federal dark-sky preserves include Point Pelee National Park in Essex County, Fathom Five National Marine Park and Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory, Ont.
Some spots recommended for stargazing, but without official dark-sky designation, include Binbrook Conservation Area in Niagara, Ont., Torrance Barrens in Gravenhurst, Ont., and Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area in Napanee, Ont.
