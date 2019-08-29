

Ron Dhaliwal, CTV News Toronto





If you ever dreamed about a beautiful home, cash and luxury cars, now is your chance to win it all—and contribute to cancer research.

The Princess Margaret Home Lottery to conquer cancer kicked off on Thursday in Oakville with a preview of the $6 million grand prize, a stunning 6,700 square foot luxury home.

According to the lottery website, the residence has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and features “a lower level relaxation lounge, spa and spin studio.”

The prize also includes a 2020 Range Rover and $1 million cash.

“This is a great house. We designed this around light and entertaining, so when you walk through the house you see great sight lines throughout the whole house,” said Interior Designer Brian Gluckstein.

This is the 24th year of the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.

“People across Ontario have been participating to raise critical funds to advance cancer research and care at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center,” said Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Chief Operating Officer, Meaghan Stovel McKnight.

Other prizes include a Upper Beaches show home, a downtown condo and a 2020 Lexus UX 250h F-Sport. The early bird prizes include a Muskoka Lakefront cottage and $50,000.