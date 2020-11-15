TORONTO -- Hold on to your umbrella in southern Ontario—It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend.

A classic fall storm will track across the province Sunday, bringing with it rain and very powerful winds. The City of Toronto is under a wind warning, issued by Environment Canada, suggesting southerly gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour in the morning, followed by westerly gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour late in the afternoon.

In some areas, gusts upwards of 100 kilometres an hour will be possible.

The winds could be damaging, the weather agency warns. Power outages are possible, while damage to roof shingles or building windows may occur. Environment Canada also says strong winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

There is particular concern about the winds along the shores of the Great Lakes, and in particular the north shore of Lake Erie. Shoreline flooding could be possible between Long Point and Fort Erie as a result of a ‘seiche’ – a standing wave oscillating in a body of water due to the strong winds.

In addition to windy weather, people in the Greater Toronto Area should expect up to 20 millimetres of rain to fall, on and off, through the day Sunday. A rainfall warning is in effect for areas like Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, while a freezing rain warning is in place for areas like Renfrew and Petawawa.

As the Colorado Low departs Sunday night, colder air will filter in behind it and could lead to snow in higher elevation areas well north and west of the GTA. Through Monday and Tuesday, as winds shift to a more northwesterly direction, lake-effect snow bands will be possible.

After a mild first two weeks of November, Toronto is also in for a cool down. Wednesday’s forecast daytime high is 0 C.