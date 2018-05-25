

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The threat of a strike by WestJet pilots appears to be over.

The Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots say they have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.

WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association say if necessary they have agreed to use final and binding arbitration.

In a joint release the airline and union say WestJet guests can now book and travel with confidence.

The two sides had resumed contract talks on Tuesday.

The pilots were legally able to launch a strike last Saturday, but committed not to disrupt passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.