West Toronto camp owner 'deeply troubled' after 2 young girls allegedly sexually assaulted by teen camper

The owner of a summer camp in Toronto’s west end where a 14-year-old attendee is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young girls released a statement addressing the incident Tuesday, calling the events "deeply troubling," yet “isolated.”

Meanwhile, families of children who've attended the camp, located in the city's High Park area, say news of the assaults has forced them to have tough conversations with their children, and that the lack of information provided has shattered their trust.

In a written statement provided to CP24 late Tuesday afternoon, Larry Tobin, of Jack of Sports, noted the accused does not work for them, nor was he registered for any other programming they offered. The boy was a fellow camper, he said.

Tobin went on to say that once the camp learned of the allegations, it “promptly contacted and notified all parents at the Multisport camp that the accused minor may have come into contact with.”

“Jack of Sports notified parents that there was a police investigation underway and encouraged parents to speak to their children about their camp experience and if their child experienced anything out of the ordinary to contact Jack of Sports immediately,” he said.

“(We were) advised not to unnecessarily alarm parents whose children were not part of the multisport theme camp and did not come into contact with the accused. We followed that guidance and promptly notified the relevant families.”

Further, Tobin said that Jack of Sports takes such matters “very seriously” and is “fully cooperating with the police during this investigation.”

“(We are) deeply troubled by the allegations advanced against this camper and are committed to doing everything possible to prevent these situations from occurring,” he said.

On Tuesday, Toronto police announced that a 14-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, in connection with an investigation involving two children at the camp.

Police said that the teen was enrolled in a “leader-in-training” program at Jack of Sports, which was located at Western Technical Commercial School, near Runnymede Road and Annette Street.

The incident in question happened between July 17 and 31 when the boy allegedly “repeatedly” sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls, police said.

The charges laid against the youth, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have not been proven in court.

Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre is handling the investigation.

PARENT OF CAMPER'S TRUST BROKEN

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto, the mother of a seven-year-old girl who attended the camp during the week in question said that what happened “leaves (her) feeling sick to (her) stomach.”

“We trust that camps do vetting and protect our kids when we can't be there,” she said.

“It was shocking to find out through the news today and have absolutely no information. Many of us now have to sit down with our young children tonight and discuss a topic that we shouldn't have to with someone their age. It's stomach-turning.”

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong would not get into the specific nature of the allegations but noted that sexual assault is broad in its definition.

“Sexual assault, obviously, is not limited to kissing, to touching. It has a very wide range,” he said, adding the other three charges laid pertain to interfering with the “sexual integrity of, in this case, very young six-year-old girls.”

“At this time, although we’re not saying what specifically the act was, we’re saying that a six-year-old should not have been subjected or open to this.”

Kwong went on to say that Toronto police learned of the incidents from the girls’ parents, but took ample time to investigate the allegations, especially since they involved “very young children,” before laying any charges.

“We’re not going to rush something like this,” he said.

He urged any parents or guardians of children who attended the camp during that specific week at that specific location and who noticed any changes in their child’s “demeanour or emotions” to contact Toronto police, who will further explore what may have happened with any possible victims.

“We don’t want parents to talk to their children directly about the specific incident because we want specific witness statements or anything coming forward to be as genuine as possible,” Kwong said, adding investigators at Boost have specific training on how to speak with and interview children about sensitive topics, like sexual assault.

SIGNS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

Kayla Yama, the director of clinical services at Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, told CP24 that young victims of such a crime may experience atypical anxiety as well as challenges with regulation like tantrums, meltdowns or difficulty with behaviours that most six-year-old children would have “mastered.” Some examples she pointed to include difficulty sleeping, bed wetting, fears around separation, and a “demonstration of sexual knowledge or curiosity.”

“I think it's really important when we're talking about something as serious as sexual abuse, I also say that all some of these signs in isolation, it doesn't mean that a child has been sexually abused,” said Yama, who urged parents of children who went to that camp during that week to check in with their kids, to ask them broad questions about their experience. She also encouraged parents to have conversation with their kids about consent and establish a “foundation of safety” within their home so that they feel comfortable coming to them to talk about anything without the fear of getting in trouble.

Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to them at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Kathering DeClerq and Beth MacDonnell.