

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man has suffered critical injuries following a shooting in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.

Police were called to a building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue following reports of gunshots early Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, shell casing were found in the building and a man was also found without vital signs.

Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds but has not yet been transported to hospital.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

More to come…