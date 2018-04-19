

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Transit users should be prepared for a longer-than-usual commute this weekend if travelling along a significant stretch of Line 1.

Subway service along the Yonge-University will be closed line between St. Clair West and Union Stations as crews work on signal upgrades.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the closure will begin on April 21 and end on April 22.

Express shuttle buses will run between Spadina and St. Clair West stations, but TTC officials are encouraging customers to use alternative routes such as travelling along the Bloor-Danforth subway line, taking the 510 Spadina streetcars, or using any of the east-west streetcars to connect with the rest of Line 1.

Wheel-Trans service will be available along the closure.

The stations between St. Clair West and Union will be open for fare sales and bus or streetcar connections.

There will also be track and maintenance work on the Harbourfront Tunnel and on King Street. The 509 Harbourfront will be replaced by a shuttle bus. Customers can access the shuttle from Union Station at the southwest corner of Bay and Front Streets. The 510 Spadina will be diverted and shuttle busses will run from the Charlotte Loop to the Spadina Loop to cover any missed stops.

Annual maintenance on the DVP

The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) will be closed both directions between Highway 401/404 and the Gardiner Expressway this weekend for annual spring maintenance.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the city said “the work is necessary to ensure that the Don Valley Parkway is in the best state-of-good repair to mitigate flooding from spring and summer rains and to ensure the road is ready for increased traffic levels for the upcoming tourist and event season.”

The long list of repairs include resurfacing the roadway, paving the shoulders, patching asphalt surfaces, fixing potholes, inspecting bridges, and repairing signs, streetlights, and guardrails.

The maintenance will start at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 20, and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 23.

The DVP was supposed to be closed last weekend, but freezing rain forced the city to postpone the maintenance.