TORONTO -- A weather advisory issued for Toronto warning for the possible development of funnel clouds has ended.

The weather advisory was issued after funnel clouds were reported in the Niagara region late this morning, Environment Canada said. A waterspout was also reported over Lake Nipissing today.

Around 3 p.m., the weather agency said a possible landspout tornado was reported near Almonte.

“Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously,” Environment Canada said Saturday. “Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.”

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

The advisory ended just after 8 p.m. A special weather statement that said Toronto could be hit by heavy rains Saturday afternoon has also ended.

The weather agency said it will be partly cloudy Saturday evening with 40 per cent chance of showers. The temperature will dipped to 19 C.

On Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.