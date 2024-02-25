'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
The Auditor General’s office received 1,054 complaints via its reporting hotline last year, representing 1,450 allegations — the highest number since the program began in 2002.
“We cannot afford, literally, to have people defraud the taxpayers of the City of Toronto, and have waste,” Toronto Councillor Josh Matlow told CTV Toronto. “We need to make sure that every single dollar goes to the priorities of the people of this city.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The allegations of fraud implicated municipal staff, residents, and companies doing business with City Hall.
In one instance, an unidentified builder was accused of constructing mansions with grandiose features not approved by the Toronto Building department.
One of the homes was more than 600 square metres in size and contained a basketball court and underground parking for six vehicles, auditor Tara Anderson noted.
“The builder made material changes to both houses without getting the proper approval,” she concluded, indicating that other homes may not comply with the code as well, “and therefore could be unsafe.”
In another instance of fraud a city employee was found to own a subcontracting company that was being granted municipal contracts, in breach of conflict of interest rules in at least four instances.
A member of the public, meanwhile, was found to have used fake identities to claim 31 fraudulent subsidy payments worth $61,000. The auditor referred that matter to the Toronto Police for prosecution.
In total, a dozen city workers were disciplined last year for fraud and waste, including a municipal employee who was fired for using sick days to work shifts at another job.
Another city worker submitted false benefits claims for 33 instances where no service was provided. That employee was also terminated, and is now ineligible to work for the city.
The auditor pegs the total loss to fraud and waste over the last five years at nearly $30 million.
“We do need every dollar,” audit committee member Paula Fletcher told CTV Toronto. “And we do need to say, ‘if you’re going to break the rules, we’re going to catch you.’”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
NEW Meet the Ukrainians aiding the country's war effort with 'kitchen drones'
Across Ukraine, organizations are providing instructions and advice on drone building, an industry that has boomed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began two years ago.
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
Family of Americans believed dead after yacht allegedly hijacked in Grenada describe scene of violence
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Grenada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
More to do on defence, Trudeau says after meetings with Polish leaders in Warsaw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
What could go wrong without leap years? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
What to do in Montreal this spring break
Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.
-
1 woman injured, man arrested after Montreal North stabbing
A 46-year-old woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal North.
London
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
Kitchener
-
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
-
Ontario expected to announce post-secondary funding increase
Ontario's colleges and universities minister is expected to announce funding today for post-secondary institutions to respond to their precarious finances.
-
Four teenagers arrested after robbery at Fairview Park mall: police
Four teenagers were arrested after a robbery at the Fairview Park mall.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
This could be Ottawa's first winter without a -20 C day
Environment Canada says the Ottawa Airport has never gone an entire winter season without the temperature falling below -20 C. The coldest day so far saw a temperature of -18.7 C.
-
Grocery shoppers switching stores to find discounts and deals: report
Many Canadians, are swapping their go-to grocery store, in search of lower prices, according to a new survey.
Windsor
-
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Dresden man
A routine traffic stop has led to several charges for a Dresedn man. On Victoria Street in Wallaceburg, Chatham-Kent police pulled over a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Leardi calls out GECDSB for naming of new school
The MPP for Essex County is adding his name to the list of people calling out the Greater Essex County District School Board for the naming of the new school in Kingsville.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
Barrie
-
Alleged drunk driver parks pickup on road
After watching a fellow driver make mistakes, a concerned driver called provincial police.
-
2 breathalyzer refusals result in licence suspension
Two drivers refused breathalyzer tests but still had their cars impounded.
-
OPP lay impaired driving charges, man registers over five times legal limit
A 38-year-old man from Collingwood has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly registering over five times the legal alcohol limit.
Atlantic
-
Deadline to vacate some Halifax homeless encampments arrives
Five homeless encampments in Halifax must be vacated today after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed people to set up tents in those locations.
-
Child safety specialist gives tips on ensuring a safe sleep for your children
When it comes to babies and sleep, many new parents are worried of trying to get their kid to sleep through the nights, but more are worried about their kids sleeping unsafely.
-
'It’s time': Popular Riverview pizzeria owners call it a career
Mike and his wife Helen have baked their last pizza and served their final meal. The owners of Bravo Pizza in Riverview, N.B., have sold their business and are now officially retired.
Calgary
-
1 dead after an avalanche Saturday in Crowsnest Pass
A 46-year-old man from Magrath, Alta., died in an avalanche in the back country between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort Saturday.
-
'Superhighways': Study says rural ground wells increase risk of higher radon levels
Henk de Haan says that for five years he was blissfully unaware of the invisible danger as his children slept in the basement of their acreage home southwest of Calgary.
-
Jones bids bittersweet farewell in her last Canadian women's curling championship
Jennifer Jones bid a reluctant goodbye to a curling stage where she's performed brilliantly in her career.
Winnipeg
-
Body of missing Manitoba man found in wooded area
The body of a missing Manitoba man has been discovered in a wooded area.
-
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
-
West Broadway fire causing Monday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area may cause some traffic disruptions for Monday morning commuters.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s home flipping tax draws mixed reviews
B.C.'s proposed legislation targeting housing speculators is being met with mixed reviews and some skepticism that it will impact affordability.
-
'I was blown away:' Green Men reflect on special return to Rogers Arena
After an eight-plus-year hiatus, the Green Men duo made an unexpected return during the first period of the Vancouver Canucks game Saturday.
-
B.C. man sentenced for making, sharing video of teen girl being sexually assaulted
A B.C. man who recorded videos of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted at a party and shared them on social media has been sentenced to eight months in jail for making and distributing child pornography.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, man on the run after police incident in southwest Edmonton Saturday
A woman is dead and a man is on the run after a police chase and crash Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.
-
Edmontonians protest UCP trans policies in snowstorm Sunday
Edmontonians gathered Sunday in the snow to protest UCP policies aimed at trans Albertans.
-
'The need was huge': historic Al Rashid mosque reopens after renos
The Al Rashid Mosque, built in 1982, was Canada's first mosque. Saturday it reopened after a year of renovations aimed at addressing the changing needs of a growing population.