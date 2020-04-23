TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is admitting the province needs to do better in tackling COVID-19 in long-term care home after hundreds of people have died in these settings.

“I think the system needs to be changed and we are changing the system but right now our main focus is to make sure we protect the people inside these long-term care homes,” he told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

“It's a terrible virus and we have to do a better job and, at the end of the day, the buck stops with me and we'll make sure we get it fixed but my number one priority is to make sure that we get the people the help that they need right now and that’s what we are doing.”

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 516 of the 713 people (72 per cent) who have died of the disease in Ontario were residents of long-term care homes.

To date, there have been 135 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province with a total of 2,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and 1,058 confirmed cases among staff.

Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton defended the government’s approach on Thursday, saying they were handed down a broken long-term care system and have been trying to fix it.

“We knew this long-term care sector had been neglected for many years and we were taking action to change that when the pandemic hit,” she said.

“We're not afraid to ask for help, our homes are struggling and we have called in the military ... we have used every tool that we had and we have created new tools.”