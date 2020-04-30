TORONTO -- The first two hours of Toronto’s virtual council meeting appears to have gone off without too many technical difficulties—which may not be good news for the numerous councillors who spent the first chunk of the meeting trying to find out when they could meet in-person.

In what is the first meeting of its kind, councillors logged on to their computers Thursday for a special virtual city council where they were scheduled to discuss Toronto’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a few select other matters.

The first motion tabled was meant to amend procedures allowing remote and electronic participation in council and committee meetings during emergencies.

Many councillors asked why they could not meet in their usual chambers if they keep themselves appropriately distanced from their colleagues, comparing themselves to their provincial counterparts who have met in-person, albeit on a reduced capacity, and other municipalities who have begun regular operations.

An amendment was tacked on to the motion asking the city solicitor, with advice from the city’s medical officer of health, to report back on the possibility of hosting committee and council meetings in-person. While city officials said there were ways for members of the public to take part in meetings, such as written depositions, staff will work towards finding a way people can participate electronically or over the phone.

“We have to have more people involved beside YouTubers,” Councillor Mike Colle said when asked about the 730 people who were watching the council session online at the time.

Committee meetings and public consultations at city hall were suspended when Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the work leading up to when councillors get together monthly are done in these meetings.

“We are losing a lot during this pandemic,"Councillor James Pasternak said during the meeting. "The stories are heartbreaking whether it be businesses or illness or fatalities but one thing I think we don’t have to lose is our democratic values.”

The city’s clerk indicated that staff who usually write the reports for committee meetings have been reassigned to support emergency measures, which may create obstacles if council wanted to host committee meetings through the pandemic.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam added that hearing the voice of Toronto residents was especially important due to COVID-19 and that if lack of resources is the reason why committee meetings shouldn’t be held, then perhaps the city should find ways not to be “unnecessarily bureaucratic.”

“We need to hear from our residents, and the business owners and the people who come through the City of Toronto more than ever before,” she said.

“This particular meeting is long overdue. We have been unable to give opportunities to residents to hear one another in open and transparent ways. They have not been able to inform our decision making in a true democratic setting until just now.”

Council meeting ‘real big test’ on new, virtual reality

City staff indicated the council meeting will be the first “real big test” on how Toronto can resume its business electronically.

An hour and a half into the meeting, Councillor Jim Karygiannis had the first major technical issue of the day. He tried to ask a question when his audio cut out. When asked if he has his audio set up correctly, he responded by saying “I have it on very properly.”

The audio did not improve.

Every once in a while Councillor Frances Nunziata, who also acts as council speaker, would ask her colleagues to repeat their statements, saying “Councillor, we did not hear you,” or “We can see you but not hear you.”

Aside from the select technical difficulties, there have been few other issues so far.

Voting on motions and amendments became a bit of an arduous process, however, as each individual councillor was asked to unmute themselves to say whether or not they were in favour of the action. The voting process is usually completed at the push of a button in the council chambers.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will be providing live coverage below. Previous story follows.

On the agenda is a motion asking council to extend powers that allowed Mayor John Tory to act on behalf of the city until the COVID-19 state of emergency has been terminated. The motion also asks that council extend the city’s physical distancing bylaw, which was supposed to be in effect until May 2.

In the motion, Tory writes that the state of emergency was declared so that he could “respond quickly and decisively to the pandemic, to make sure we would always be able to make the quick decisions needed during this crisis.”

“At the time, we knew the number of COVID-19 cases was continuing to increase in our city and that the next few days were absolutely critical in our ongoing efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“COVID-19 is leaving a devastating trail in our community. More than 274 residents have died, leaving behind loved ones and friends. We mourn with these grieving families and we remain committed to preventing as much loss of life as possible during this global pandemic.”

Council is also expected to discuss the design and installation of up to 110 modular rental units on city-owned land. Tory said on Wednesday that the need for supportive housing has increased in light of the pandemic.

“I’ll be working with the province of Ontario to secure from them the operating funding for health-related support services and housing subsidies so that deeply affordable, supportive homes can be delivered at the two sites and delivered at wartime speed,” he said.

Most of the meeting will be dedicated to the city’s response to the pandemic, but there are a few other items on the agenda such as an expansion of the city’s bike lane network and the implementation of aerial spray program to control a European Gypsy moth outbreak in Etobicoke.

Tory optimistic virtual meeting will be productive

Councillors will be using an online video conferencing platform called WebEx for the meeting in an effort to adhere to physical distancing regulations.

The last city council meeting was held two months ago on February 25.

“I think they are all going to manage fine,” Tory said of Thursday morning ahead of the meeting. “It is fairly straightforward technology and sometimes the biggest challenge you have is getting your finger up to the screen fast enough to get yourself off mute when you are called to speak.”

The meeting comes a few days after federal officials held a virtual session of their own, which was fraught with audio issues.

The virtual meeting began at 10 a.m.