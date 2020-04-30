TORONTO -- Most of Toronto’s city councilors appeared comfortable during their first virtual city council meeting, with few wearing ties and most showcasing cozy nooks within their homes.

On Thursday, a small number of city staff gathered at a committee room in Toronto city hall while the majority of councilors signed in using their own computers. A few audio issues occurred, prompting the council speaker to ask councilors and city staff to unmute themselves throughout the day.

Most councilors appeared to be in a home office or a room where they could work without interruption. Councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong seemed to be the only person using the web platform’s virtual backgrounds. His body looked like it was floating above a traffic-jam on the Don Valley Parkway.

Some councillors even took to social media to post photographs of their home offices, showcasing their favourite mugs and pieces of artwork—including a sign made by an iconic Honest Ed’s painter Wayne Reuben.

Inspired by Joe to share my seat for the first virtual Toronto City Council meeting. https://t.co/xK4KOWIAfq pic.twitter.com/jpPGVExz7Y — Mike Layton (@m_layton) April 30, 2020

Other setups included numerous computer screens and televisions where could watch the news.

Not the office I am used to... but nonetheless, City Council is well underway! pic.twitter.com/oEsRnmD2KU — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) April 30, 2020

Councillor Shelley Carrol appeared very comfortable, taking a moment to put her feet up on her desk while she listened to the day’s events.

I may be at City Hall but I’m sequestered in my own room and I gotta say: Pretty chill way to attend City Council as well as being very sciatic-nerve-friendly! #TOcouncil pic.twitter.com/9B6voTrHy4 — Shelley Carroll (@shelleycarroll) April 30, 2020

Kristyn Wong-Tam took to social media saying that while she wasn’t thrilled with her desk setup, she enjoyed the “perk” of being able to have lunch with her child.