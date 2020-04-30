'Not the office I am used to': Behind the scenes of Toronto’s first virtual city council meeting
Toronto Mayor John Tory and other councillors take part in their first virtual meeting of the year. (Twitter/John Tory)
TORONTO -- Most of Toronto’s city councilors appeared comfortable during their first virtual city council meeting, with few wearing ties and most showcasing cozy nooks within their homes.
On Thursday, a small number of city staff gathered at a committee room in Toronto city hall while the majority of councilors signed in using their own computers. A few audio issues occurred, prompting the council speaker to ask councilors and city staff to unmute themselves throughout the day.
Full story: Toronto hosts virtual council meeting
Most councilors appeared to be in a home office or a room where they could work without interruption. Councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong seemed to be the only person using the web platform’s virtual backgrounds. His body looked like it was floating above a traffic-jam on the Don Valley Parkway.
Some councillors even took to social media to post photographs of their home offices, showcasing their favourite mugs and pieces of artwork—including a sign made by an iconic Honest Ed’s painter Wayne Reuben.
Other setups included numerous computer screens and televisions where could watch the news.
Councillor Shelley Carrol appeared very comfortable, taking a moment to put her feet up on her desk while she listened to the day’s events.
Kristyn Wong-Tam took to social media saying that while she wasn’t thrilled with her desk setup, she enjoyed the “perk” of being able to have lunch with her child.