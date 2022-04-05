'We all need to stay calm': Health minister says Ontario can handle sixth wave
Ontario’s health minister is telling people in the province to “stay calm” as hospitalizations across Ontario jumped nearly 40 per cent in seven days.
“We all need to stay calm,” Christine Elliott said at Queen’s Park on Tuesday. “We do have the resources that we need in Ontario to deal with this both in terms of the antivirals, and we are continuing to vaccinate people.”
Elliott said Ontario has capacity “both in the medical surgical wards of our hospitals, as well as in the intensive care unit” to cope with the sixth wave.
Wastewater data, provided by Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table, also confirms a provincial increase in COVID-19 infections. In nearly every region in Ontario, the concentration of the disease in wastewaters has started to rise.
However, Elliott insisted, “Ontario is in a very good place and we will be able to get through.”
Meanwhile, Elliott addressed concerns mounting from health experts and opposition parties surrounding the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s recent lack of public presence during the sixth wave.
“We need leadership,” NDP Deputy Leader Dr. Sara Singh said on Tuesday.
On March 9, Dr. Kieran Moore held his final weekly COVID-19 update – putting an end to a longstanding pandemic ritual.
“That was Dr. Moore's choice,” Elliott said Tuesday.
At the time, COVID-19 hospitalizations had been steadily declining across the province for weeks. But now, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations creep back up to 1,091 on Tuesday, Elliott said Moore has no plan to resume frequent public-facing interviews or updates.
“If Dr. Moore feels it's necessary at some point in the future, to provide regular interviews or to appear to discuss questions, he will. But as he said in the past, we have to learn to live with COVID. It's gotten to that point now.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau invites Mexican president to event supporting Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday invited Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take part in an event supporting Ukrainian victims of the conflict with Russia, amid criticism that Mexico has been too accommodating to Moscow.
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Honey could be used to make biodegradable, brain-like computer chip: study
A new study suggests honey could be used to make a renewable and biodegradable brain-like computer chip to process and store data.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
Twitter says working on edit button for tweets
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during early pregnancy not associated with risk of birth defects: study
A new study looking at ultrasounds from more than 3,000 women has found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant was not associated with any increase in the risk of physical birth defects — a potentially reassuring sign for vaccine hesitant parents-to-be.
Canada looking closely at Arctic as part of defence spending increase: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that new investments are coming for Canada's Arctic as tensions with Russia, and Moscow's unpredictability, incite new fears of a potential attack from the north.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
-
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
London
-
'I am afraid for my life': safety concerns around Carepoint supervised consumption site
A first-year Western University student has some major concerns regarding security around the entrance to his apartment building on Dundas Street.
-
Trial in death of Dereck Szaflarski continues in London, Ont. court
A London, Ont. jury has watched surveillance video of the final minutes in the life of a well-known fitness instructor after he was stabbed to death downtown.
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
A Wellesley road was shut down Tuesday after a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy. Police confirm a woman and two children were taken to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
A Wellesley road was shut down Tuesday after a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy. Police confirm a woman and two children were taken to hospital.
-
Hospitals dealing with burnout, staff shortages and high occupancy rates amid new COVID-19 wave
Health care workers have been stretched to the limit during the pandemic. Two years in, local hospitals are still feeling the strain as Ontario enters a new wave of COVID-19.
-
'State of crisis': WLU report says children with autism experience long wait times to access supports
A new Wilfrid Laurier University study found that the families of children diagnosed with autism are experiencing immense strain when trying to access supports.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern College will help Ukrainian refugees who want to continue their studies
Northern College, already no stranger to welcoming foreign students, has a plan in place to welcome at least 10 Ukrainian students.
-
Search is on to find miners with Parkinson's disease who were exposed to McIntyre Powder
A cross-Canada awareness campaign has been launched by the United Steelworkers to help find former miners who got Parkinson’s disease due to McIntyre Powder.
-
Lake Nipissing waterfront mini-train and carousel reopening this summer, volunteers desperately needed
A tourism staple in North Bay is ready to reopen this summer.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
Kingston, Ont. woman fighting for palliative care for father who is ineligible for OHIP
A Kingston, Ont. woman says her father, who came to Canada on a super visa, is unable to receive palliative care because he doesn't qualify for OHIP.
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
Windsor
-
'We want to bring a long weekend culture to Canada': Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport
The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.
-
Children with autism receives extra support with Entry to School program in Chatham
A new program being offered by the Children's Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent is helping young children with autism transition into school.
-
28-year-old driver facing multiple charges following fatal hit and run
A 28-year-old Windsor woman is facing multiple charges following a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist in the city’s west end.
Barrie
-
Sentencing is now underway for Brayden Bullock
The sentencing for a 21-year-old Wasaga Beach man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in 2021 has now begun.
-
Local manufacturer rolling with the changes as demand for masks reduces
It’s been nearly two years to the day when an Oro-Medonte company decided to switch gears and help in the fight against COVID-19.
-
Construction season underway across Barrie
It's that time of the year when more and more orange pylons pop up around the city. Construction season has begun with a few road work projects already underway.
Atlantic
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief announces 2 week pause on implementing 'thin blue line' patch removal
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld announced Tuesday a two week pause on implementing an order from the Calgary Police Commission for his officers to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on uniforms while on duty.
-
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
-
Unofficial mascot: Three-pawed bobcat charms northeast Calgary community
The feline’s fame took off online in a community forum called Nextdoor.
Winnipeg
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Winnipeg-born Edmonton Elks player goes viral with 'barbell backflip'
A Winnipeg-born CFL player is once again turning heads on social media as he mixed in his gymnastics background with his workout.
Vancouver
-
Omicron wave exposed, infected 50 per cent of British Columbians: Henry
Fifty per cent of British Columbians were exposed to and infected with COVID-19 during the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant, provincial health officials said Tuesday. The rate among those under 19 years old was higher, at 60 per cent.
-
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic tickets
Anyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
-
Edmonton
-
'A symbol of my trauma': Leduc firefighter quits during council meeting amid abuse allegations
Another female firefighter in Leduc has handed her badge back – this time it happened literally and publicly – during an impassioned resignation in front of city councillors.
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
'Will not be effective': Edmonton grounds pesticide chopper, spreading mosquito worries
The move to a more natural approach to mosquito control in Edmonton not only divided council but also people in the streets Tuesday, with some worried about more bug bites this summer.