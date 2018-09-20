

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A water main break on the mainland property belonging to Billy Bishop Airport is causing problems for passengers and staff.

Travellers heading to the airport Thursday morning, near Bathurst Street and Queens Quay, had limited access to the waterfront building as flood waters accumulated in the entrance and parking lot.

The break also impacted water pressure to washrooms, lounges and other facilities at the island terminal.

While traffic is still moving through the area, travellers are being encouraged to leave extra time to get to the airport while City of Toronto crews make repairs.

All flights are arriving and departing on schedule. The passenger tunnel remains open.

Jay Cabral, the Executive Vice President of PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Airport, said the airport activated their contingency plan right away to help travellers get to and from the building.

“We have crews, all crews have been dispatched that are available to us,” he told CTV News Toronto. “The City of Toronto water crews are on site as well, they’re actually localizing the shut off valves so we can shut the water off.”

He said operations are otherwise continuing as normal at the airport.

Some residents at a nearby condo said their water supply has been affected as well.

“I turned on the water and we have reduced water pressure. It’s affecting all of my neighours as well,” said one woman, who did not provide her name. “I put water in pots for cooking later because I’m not sure how long it’s going to take them to fix the watermain here.”

An estimated time of restoration has not yet been determined.