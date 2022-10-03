Virtual court options will remain essential, two Ontario chief justices say

gavel

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost

Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.

North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton