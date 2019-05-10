

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A viral video of a vehicle driving along a GTA highway with its doors wide open has led investigators to make two arrests in connection with a series of break-and-enters in Hamilton.

According to Hamilton police, an investigation began into a series of break-and-enters on April 13 after video captured a male and female prying a gate to a commercial business open. The car, described by police as an “older-style burgundy vehicle,” was seen driving inside the compound on Brockley Drive.

Police said that about $3,000 worth of bulk steel was stolen.

The same vehicle and individuals tried to gain access to the building on April 22, but failed to do so, police said.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said that on May 7 a Hamilton detective watched a viral video of a car driving down Queen Elizabeth Way with its doors and trunk wide open.

In the video, pieces of metal appear to be sticking out of the side of the vehicle.

Police said they were able to link the car to the earlier break-and-enters. On May 9, officers seized a 1991 red Chevrolet Lumina from an address on Bow Valley Drive, near Queenston and Gray roads, in connection with the incidents.

Two people were taken into custody.

Hamilton residents Nicole Farr, 42, and Christopher Cielecki, 42, have each been charged with breaking and entering.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the two suspects will likely also face highway traffic charges in connection with the QEW video.