Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday in a Metro parking lot at 1050 Kennedy Circle, which is near Thompson Road South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.
Police said two suspects were driving a stolen white pickup truck that was previously involved in two hit-and-run collisions, as well as a gas drive-off.
According to police, the truck entered the Metro parking lot and struck a parked Honda CRV.
The video, which surfaced online Tuesday, shows two suspects pull a woman out of the driver's seat. The woman is thrown to the ground before the suspects get into the CRV and drive away.
The victim was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
"This is a shocking and violent crime that put the lives of many Milton residents at risk. We are dedicating all available resources and will relentlessly pursue those responsible and hold them accountable,” 1 District Supt. Dave Stewart said in a news release.
In the news release issued on Wednesday, Halton police said they’re aware of the video and are investigating.
Police also shed more light on what happened in the moments leading up to the carjacking.
The authorities said the stolen white pickup truck was initially seen weaving in and out of traffic, near Derry Road and Holly Avenue in Milton, about 10 minutes prior to the carjacking.
Investigators said the same vehicle was then seen on “several occasions” driving erratically throughout Milton.
It was also reportedly involved in two hit-and-run collisions as well as a gas drive-off at the Petro Canada near Main and Bronte streets at about 9:35 a.m.
The same truck was then spotted driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, near Trafalgar and 5 Side roads, and into a playground where children were playing, police said.
No one was injured during any these incidents.
Investigators said the white pickup truck, identified as a 2014 Ford F250, was reported stolen from Peel Region on Jan. 7.
Halton police have released brief suspect descriptions, as well as a surveillance image of one of the suspects.
The first suspect is described as a white male and about six-foot-two with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater.
The second suspect is also a white male, in his late 20s with dark hair and clean shaven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater.
