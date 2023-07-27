Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.

New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. on July 14 in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives.

Peel police say that the suspect was operating a stolen cargo van and being pursued by officers from Peel and York Region when he deliberately rear-ended another vehicle.

The video released by police shows the driver of that vehicle – an SUV - getting out and inspecting the damage.

At that point the suspect is seen hopping into the driver seat of their vehicle. However, the victim gives chase and manages to force his way back into the vehicle through the driver’s side door before it speeds away.

The video then shows the vehicle in motion with its driver’s side door still open and both the suspect and the victim engaged in some sort of altercation inside.

A short time later the vehicle makes a right-hand turn at an intersection and the victim is tossed onto the road, rolling multiple times on the pavement.

Police say that he sustained minor injuries as a result.

The stolen vehicle, meanwhile, was tracked to the Lakeshore Road and 36th Street area in Long Branch with the assistance of the York Regional Police helicopter.

Police say that a “high-risk vehicle stop” was ultimately conducted, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect and the recovery of the vehicle.

At the time of his arrest the suspect was on several release orders for similar offences, including two counts of flight from police and two counts of dangerous operation, police say.

Sagar Puri, of Brampton, is now facing nine additional charges in connection with the Mississauga incident.

“We would like to remind the public to remain vigilant at all times, and take certain precautionary measures to protect against the potential of a carjacking,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “Although rare, Peel Regional Police have seen a slight increase in theft of vehicles with violence. In the incident of a robbery, please remember your safety is more important than your property.”