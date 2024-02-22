Video shows Toronto woman run into by police car, though force disputes it's a 'collision'
A Toronto woman is unimpressed after a police car turned and ran into her while she was crossing the street – an encounter caught on dashcam video by another driver.
Rachel Wharton says the officer apologized and asked if she was OK, but then drove off without sharing any contact information.
Wharton says she complained to the force, and a detective called her recently to say that there would be no ticket or repercussion because, by their definition, what happened was not technically a “collision.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I was scared, a little shocked, and then kind of angry because I, as a pedestrian, had the right of way crossing a green light. And these are the police officers that are supposed to protect us, and they’re driving very carelessly,” the 36-year-old said.
A dashcam video shows what happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10: Wharton crossing Dufferin Street at Liberty Street on her way to work, with red lights for cars on Dufferin Street.
The police SUV turns southbound onto Dufferin Street and appears to strike Wharton, who puts her hands on the vehicle’s push bars. Her phone falls onto the pavement.
But the vehicle stops before running her over, and Wharton said she wasn’t injured, just surprised and unsettled. She said she had some choice words for the driver, who then left.
But Toronto police say nothing illegal happened.
In a statement to CTV News, Toronto Police Service spokesperson Stephanie Sayer confirmed a scout car turned left onto Dufferin and stopped “before a collision occurred with the pedestrian,” adding Wharton grabbed onto the vehicle’s push bars.
“The officer rolled down the window to apologize, asked if she was ok and if she wanted him to pull over. The pedestrian said no and continued walking. She reported the incident nine days later. The incident was investigated, and seeing as the contact resulted in no injuries and/or damage, this incident did not meet the definition of a collision as defined by the Highway Traffic Act,” she wrote.
“The incident may have understandably startled the pedestrian, for which the officer apologized, however this was not a collision and the pedestrian was not “hit” by a police car,” she wrote.
Biking lawyer David Shellnutt told CTV News that the definition used by the officers makes more sense in an insurance context, where damage from a crash has to be accounted for and then paid for.
But regarding public safety, he said it’s important to treat any situation with contact between a vehicle and a person seriously.
“In this case, there is contact. But now they’re saying it’s not a collision. So, it really seems like the law is up to the TPS, its own interpretation,” he said.
“Clearly, the officer wasn’t paying attention and was distracted. And this incident says to us that a lot more needs to be done for those in positions of power to really demonstrate that the rules of the road are important to be followed.”
Shellnutt says he’s working on four other cases of cyclists hit by cars belonging to police forces in southern Ontario.
The incident could have been much worse: earlier this month, a cyclist was struck and seriously injured by a police car turning on Bloor St.
Road safety at the TPS has been in the spotlight after CTV News obtained data and copies of over 1,000 automated speed and red light tickets issued to police vehicles. Police can legally break traffic laws in the course of their duties -- it’s not yet clear how many of those tickets were justified.
Wharton says she’s not likely to file any new complaints, but is disappointed that her first complaint went nowhere.
“The fact that somebody can be distracted while driving and hit a pedestrian and there be no reprimand, no consequence, no way to hold them accountable is disappointing and frustrating,” she said.
She says she’s worried a recent bump in the police budget could lead to more vehicles on patrol and more crashes – and wants some of their new money to go to driver training.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
Thousands of pickup trucks, SUVs recalled in Canada over increased risk of crash
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across much of Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
Arrests made after girl's body found encased in concrete and boy's remains in a suitcase
Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec government to present budget on March 12
The Quebec government says it will present its provincial budget on March 12.
-
Francois Legault to meet Justin Trudeau to talk about asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he plans to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the coming weeks to discuss asylum seekers and mounting pressure on the province's public services.
-
Quebec father helps dads navigate their families' breastfeeding journeys
While some people help out at soup kitchens or homeless shelters, father of two Mathieu Boutet spends his free time volunteering as a breastfeeding support peer.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sarnia
Police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a 'suspicious' death after attending a residence on Wednesday and discovering a deceased male inside.
-
Accessible trail improvements on a path to approval despite neighbourhood resistance
Longstanding opposition to improving a trail that enters an expensive neighbourhood in northwest London, Ont. may have met its match— provincial accessibility laws.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Nathaniel Veltman to five life sentences in prison for his attack on a Muslim family in June 2021.
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between Cambridge, Ont. and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Northbound on-ramps closed at University
The northbound on-ramps to Highway 85 are closed at University Avenue in Waterloo after a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
-
Winning $70M lottery ticket purchased in this central Ontario community
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
opinion
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Ottawa
-
Officers issued 'multiple violations' during 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally, police chief says
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued "multiple violations" for driving and parking infractions during last weekend's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally in downtown Ottawa, according to the police chief.
-
This is what you can buy for $1 million to $2 million in Ottawa
A $1 million budget will buy you a bigger home in Ottawa compared to several other major Canadian cities, according to a new report on million dollar properties across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
-
Windsor fire crews tackle blaze on Goyeau Street
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Goyeau Street early Thursday morning as crews tackle a 'working fire.'
-
Gift card scams frequenting Windsor area: police
Windsor police are warning the public to be aware of gift card scams.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont., boy designs skates for hockey hero Auston Matthews
A young Barrie boy is riding the waves after his most recent encounter with one of the best players in the NHL today.
-
Alcohol and drug impaired driving charges laid X2: OPP
Both police and the public are on the lookout for alleged drunk drivers.
-
Military weapons training in Barrie and Owen Sound
Barrie and Owen Sound residents may hear gunfire during the next few days.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. teen pleads guilty to two lesser charges in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald
One of two teens charged in connection with the death of Tyson MacDonald has pleaded guilty to mischief and obstructing a police investigation Thursday in court in Georgetown, Prince Edward Island.
-
Snow and ice pellets to impact eastern Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening
An area of low pressure over the Atlantic is catching eastern areas of Nova Scotia with some bands of snow Thursday afternoon. Reports from Spanish Ship Bay, Guysborough County have the snow falling at a high enough rate to reduce visibility.
-
Trudeau to make housing announcement in Cape Breton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement in Cape Breton, N.S., on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail
Part of Stoney Trail was closed on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
Winnipeg
-
Province now investigating Winnipeg pipe leak, thousands told to cut water use
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by RCMP has been arrested.
Vancouver
-
Shooting in White Rock sends 4 to hospital, Mounties investigating
RCMP swarmed a White Rock neighbourhood early Thursday morning after a shooting that sent four people to hospital in serious condition.
-
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
-
B.C. woman says renovation team damaged her tanning bed, claims more than $900 in compensation
A B.C. woman won't be getting the hundreds of dollars she sought through the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal to replace a damaged tanning bed and missing stepladder.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across much of Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
-
American teenager fatally injured while skiing at Sunshine Village
An American teenager died while skiing at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff last week.