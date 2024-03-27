Video shows suspects set Vaughan auto repair shop on fire
Investigators in Vaughan are appealing for witnesses and seeking suspects after a suspected arson that happened at an auto repair shop in Vaughan earlier this week.
Police say that on Monday, March 25, at 3 a.m., police were called to a fire in the Freshway Drive and Creditstone Road area.
A video released by police shows a dark-coloured sedan with two alleged suspects wearing dark clothing exit the vehicle. One suspect approaches one of the businesses’ doors, ignites something on fire, tosses it at the building and a blinding flash fills the screen for a few seconds.
The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle with a waiting driver.
Police say that two people were in the unit at the time, one managed to escape and the other was rescued by the local fire crew. There were no reported injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information, including video recording or general witnesses, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
