

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection with two shootings that took place in Pickering last week.

According to Durham police, officers were called to a strip plaza near Kingston Road around 7:30 a.m. on March 14 after a citizen found bullet holes in a commercial storefront.

Shell casings were found in the parking lot of the plaza, investigators said.

At the time, no suspect descriptions were released by police.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of the plaza. In the video, a suspect appears to fire a gun from the driver’s seat through an open window.

In the video, the gunman appears to fire multiple shots before driving away.

“Investigators don’t believe that this was a random act,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday along with the surveillance video.

Police also said they believe the same suspect went to an address near Major Oaks Road and Dellbrook Avenue the same day as the shooting in the plaza. Police said the suspect proceeded to fire a gun in the area, striking a vehicle in a driveway.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Investigators are describing the vehicle as an older 2000’s dark-coloured Toyota Camry with snow tires. The vehicle is missing the driver’s side rear hubcap and the passenger’s side front hubcap, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 25535 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.