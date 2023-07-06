Video shows riders running for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway

A video has surfaced online appearing to show the moments following a "serious" stabbing on a subway train near Eglinton Station on Thursday.

Police said they received the call for a stabbing at the Line 1 subway station just after 12:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at Eglinton Station, they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries but police say that he is now in stable condition.

There is at least one video circulating online which appears to show part of the incident. In the video, subway riders are seen running to the far end of the train, trying to get to safety.

One person seems to yell "he is killing him" and "he's stabbing him up" as they run. Another person yells "oh my god, I can't get off the train."

Police have said they are aware of the video and will provide it to investigators.

The suspect is still at large. On Thursday evening, police released his photos, asking for the public’s help identifying and locating him.

In this combination photo, it shows the suspect wanted in a stabbing at Eglinton Station on Thursday July 6, 2023. (Toronto Police Service)

He is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing five-foot-10 with a thin build, a shaved head, and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweater with “GAP” on the front, black pants, and black shoes. Police said he was carrying a green backpack.

In a media scrum, Duty Insp. Michelle Olszevski called this an "isolated" incident, adding that it was "not random" and that the suspect suffered multiple stab wounds.

She said that a number of witnesses have already come forward and have been cooperating with investigators.

“This was an isolated incident and it appears there was a verbal disagreement between the suspect and the victim prior to the stabbing occurring. Whether or not they are known to each other I didn’t know,” she said.

Subway service was suspended between Lawrence and Davisville stations for several hours but resumed just after 8 p.m.. Service around the nearby St. Clair station was also significantly delayed due to a fire earlier today.

The TTC said in a statement that "safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do."

"Our thoughts are with the victim at this uncertain time," the TTC said. "While we don't have any more information, incidents of violence on TTC property are unacceptable and are of great concern."

The stabbing is just the latest in a line of violence incidents reported on the TTC, including four homicides that have taken place on or near TTC property over the last year.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw tweeted Thursday night that officers are actively pursuing the suspect.

"I am disturbed by this incident & all acts of violence on transit.I am relieved the victim’s condition is improving," Demkiw tweeted. "Everyone deserves to feel safe while on transit & we continue to support all public safety needs in partnership with TTC."