TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows moments before pedestrian was struck by vehicle on street in Etobicoke

    Share

    New video shows the moment before a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left him with serious injuries in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon. 

    The collision happened in area of Sixteenth Street and New Toronto Street just after 3:20 p.m. According to police, the driver remained on scene where officers are investigating.

    Reports from the scene suggest the pedestrian may have been trying to slow down a vehicle seen speeding in the neighbourhood. Police have not confirmed that detail to CP24.

    CP24 is not showing the moment that the pedestrian was struck.

    Sixteenth Street has since reopened following police investigation. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News